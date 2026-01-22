After leading South Carolina State to the Celebration Bowl, William “Billy” Adkins IV has announced his entry into the transfer portal. Adkins made a post on social media about the move, stating that he entered on January 16th as he awaits an eligibility extension.

“I entered my name into the transfer portal on Jan. 16th. The delay occurred because I am currently waiting on eligibility extension waiver from the NCAA. At this moment I am unaware as to when I get a decision, but until then I will be looking for a place to play,” he said in his post.

Adkins transferred to South Carolina State from James Madison last season. He earned the spot of QB1 for the Bulldogs, stepping in to replace Eric Phoenix. Adkins had a solid season, throwing for 2,368 yards and 17 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the MEAC during conference play, as he put up monster numbers in the late-season stretch.

He threw for 428 yards and four touchdowns with one interception versus Norfolk State. He then threw for 363 yards and one touchdown with one interception against Morgan State, 262 yards and two touchdowns with one interception versus Howard, and 249 yards and two touchdowns versus Delaware State. But his most consequential game was against North Carolina Central.

Adkins stepped up his level of play against the Eagles, throwing for 314 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Although the matchup against Norfolk State was his best statistical output, his play against North Carolina Central opened up their MEAC Championship possibilities and kept them tied with Delaware State for first in the MEAC.