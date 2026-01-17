Stephen A. Smith has been involved in a series of media feuds over the past few months. From U.S. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett to journalists Don Lemon and Joy Ann Reid, Smith has found himself at odds with many over his political opinions. But in a recent edition of his show, where he spoke about his various disagreements, Smith made an error that caught the eye of his fellow fraternity brothers.

In the January 13th episode of Straight Shooter, Smith touted his credentials in the black community to counter Reid's claim that he is a “sellout.” He spoke about his HBCU advocacy and also his membership in the fraternity Omega Psi Phi. However, when he tried to say the fraternity's name, he said it incorrectly before correcting himself.

“I'm a member of Osega…Omega Psi Phi fraternity. I ain't just down with a fraternity. That's a brotherhood. All of them are my boys.”

Although he didn't catch the error during the episode, he was informed of it and issued an apology on his X account.

Article Continues Below

“To the frat — to MY Brothers — at Omega Psi Phi (@OfficialOPPF), I just wanted to reach out and personally apologize for my mishap a few days ago. Evidently, in the midst of my diatribe, clapping back at folks coming at me, I was so focused on addressing them that I MISPRONOUNCED the name of our Fraternity. I absolutely had no idea I’d done so until I was informed 5 min ago. Simply put: Inexcusable! Totally my fault. I’m proud to call all of y’all my brothers. That is not a mistake I should ever make. Gotta slow down and speak clearer. Again, my sincere apologies! Sincerely!”

Smith is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi and has spoken very highly of the organization on several occasions, such as at the Get Ready Fest in New Orleans in July 2018.

“For me, it's personal. I lost my brother in a car accident in 1992, and a lot of these brothers…they've been my friends for many, many years. To me, it is a brotherhood, it's not just a fraternity.

He added, “To have these guys always watching my back is a very, very special thing for me personally.”