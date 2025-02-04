A suspect has been charged in the death of former HBCU basketball coach Samuel Jackson. Iquane Brown, who was brought to custody in the Houston County Jail last week, was formally charged on Monday. Brown charges include murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, hijacking of a motor vehicle, kidnapping, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon per a report by WGXA.

The Atlanta Police Department reported that Brown requested an Uber ride from Jackson before his disappearance. On Friday, Uber released a statement expressing condolences, saying, “We are heartbroken for Mr. Jackson's family, friends, and everyone whose lives he impacted. We have banned the rider's account and are fully cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation. We hope those responsible are brought to justice quickly.”

Jackson, a Fort Valley, Georgia resident, was tragically found deceased in Atlanta on Wednesday after being reported missing since January 27th. His wife, Jill Jackson, reported him missing after their last conversation on the evening of January 26th.

According to Mrs. Jackson, her husband had planned to begin working as an Uber Eats driver starting at the Buc-ee's on Russell Parkway. She received a text from him at 2:15 a.m. asking, “Do you know my social security number?” When she was unable to reach him afterward, she contacted authorities.

Using GPS data from BMW, officials tracked the location of Jackson’s silver 2018 BMW 540i. Security footage from a Dollar General in the Warner Robins or Macon area captured him around 10 p.m. that night. Unfortunately, no further contact or sightings occurred until his body was discovered.

Coach Samuel Jackson has an extensive career in collegiate basketball. He served as head coach at Fort Valley State University from 2011 to 2018, leading the Wildcats to multiple winning seasons and two SIAC championship appearances. Jackson resigned from Fort Valley State in the Fall of 2018.

Prior to his time at Fort Valley, Jackson worked as an assistant coach at Alabama A&M University and the University of Alabama, among other institutions. His coaching career also included a stint as head coach at Savannah State University.

Before stepping into coaching, Jackson was a standout player. He captained the basketball team at the University of Montevallo and earned all-conference honors. After college, he played professionally in the Continental Basketball Association and semi-professionally with the Birmingham Magic.