Former Fort Valley State University basketball coach Samuel “Sammy” Jackson, 59, who had been missing since Jan. 27, was found deceased in Atlanta, his family confirmed to WGXA News.

Jackson, a resident of Fort Valley, Ga., was reported missing by his wife, Jill Jackson, after she last spoke with him on the evening of Jan. 26. Mrs. Jackson said her husband was preparing to start working as an Uber Eats driver at the Buc-ee's on Russell Parkway. She received a text message from him around 2:15 a.m. that read, “Do you know my social security number?” When subsequent calls went unanswered, Mrs. Jackson contacted authorities.

The BMW company provided the location of Jackson’s silver 2018 BMW 540i, and a security photo from a Dollar General in the Warner Robins or Macon area showed him around 10 p.m. that evening. However, no further contact or sightings were reported until his body was found.

Jackson, a native of Huntsville, Ala., had an extensive career in collegiate basketball. He served as head coach at Fort Valley State University from 2011 to 2018, leading the Wildcats to multiple winning seasons and two SIAC championship appearances. Jackson resigned from Fort Valley State in the Fall of 2018.

“Coach Jackson has made a profound impact on a countless number of young men during his years of service at FVSU,” said Dr. Anthony Holloman, former Athletic Director of Fort Valley State said in a 2018 statement about his departure from the university. “We are extremely appreciative of all that he has done for the university, including two trips to the SIAC conference finals in the past four years.”

Prior to his time at Fort Valley, Jackson worked as an assistant coach at Alabama A&M University and the University of Alabama, among other institutions. His coaching career also included a stint as head coach at Savannah State University.

Before stepping into coaching, Jackson was a standout player. He captained the basketball team at the University of Montevallo and earned all-conference honors. After college, he played professionally in the Continental Basketball Association and semi-professionally with the Birmingham Magic.

The cause of Jackson’s death has not yet been released.