Following his suspension, North Carolina A&T guard Landon Glasper is set to hit the transfer portal per a report by On3's Pete Nakos.

In January, Glasper was among three North Carolina A&T players suspended from the team indefinitely for violating team rules. Ryan Forrest and sophomore Julius Reese, were also suspended. The athletic department released a statement about the suspension of the players.

“North Carolina A&T head men’s basketball coach Monté Ross announced the suspension of three players on Thursday. Sophomore guards Ryan Forrest and Julius Reese and junior guard Landon Glasper have been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.”

After earning CAA player of the week in December 2023, Aggie head coach Montè Ross spoke on how Glasper has been an asset to the team.

“Landon is a tremendous young player that is growing up right before our eyes,” he said. “He has an uncanny ability to score the ball but wants to improve in all areas of his game.”

Glasper averaged 18.5 points per game on 33.2 percent shooting after being named a unanimous preseason first-team All-CAA selection. He scored 29 points three times this season, most recently against Stony Brook. His points per game average was second on the team behind Forest

In the final game prior to suspension, Forrest and Glasper scored 57 points in total versus Stony Brook. The two teams without a CAA victory faced off, as Stony Brook defeated North Carolina A&T 89-74. Forrest scored 28 points and made 10 of 13 free throws, while Glasper led the Aggies with 29 points on 10-for-24 shooting.

North Carolina A&T men's basketball team holds a 0–12 record in conference play, placing them at the bottom of the Coastal Athletic Conference (CAA). The struggle to find success in the season will likely continue without the scoring and productivity of Glasper on the court.

The Aggies look to get their first in-conference victory in their next matchup over Elon University on Thursday at 7 PM EST.