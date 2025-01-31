The North Carolina A&T State University athletic department has suspended three of its leading scorers on the men’s basketball team indefinitely for violating team rules, per a report by HBCU Gameday. Ryan Forrest and Landon Glasper, along with sophomore Julius Reese, have all been suspended. The athletic department released a statement yesterday speaking on the matter.

“North Carolina A&T head men’s basketball coach Monté Ross announced the suspension of three players on Thursday. Sophomore guards Ryan Forrest and Julius Reese and junior guard Landon Glasper have been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.”

Coach Ross spoke on how Glasper has been an asset to the team.

“Landon is a tremendous young player that is growing up right before our eyes,” he said. “He has an uncanny ability to score the ball but wants to improve in all areas of his game.”

With a 0–9 conference record, North Carolina A&T men's basketball is currently in last place in the Coastal Athletic Conference (CAA). In addition to being the top scorers on the Aggies basketball team, Forrest and Glasper are ranked second and third in the league, respectively, with Forrest averaging 19.1 points per game and Glasper 18.5 points.

In the final game prior to suspension, Forrest and Glasper scored 57 points in total versus Stony Brook. The two teams without a CAA victory faced off, as Stony Brook defeated North Carolina A&T 89-74. Forrest scored 28 points and made 10 of 13 free throws, while Glasper led the Aggies with 29 points on 10-for-24 shooting.

With nine games remaining in the regular season, including yesterday’s home game against UNCW, which was the team's first game without Forrest and Glasper, North Carolina A&T will need to search for its first conference victory without its top two scorers.

It has not been said what rules the players violated that led to the suspension.