Howard University alumna and acclaimed actress Taraji P. Henson is set to address the graduates at the 138 Spelman College Commencement Ceremony. This year's commencement is historic for Spelman, ranked as the top HBCU in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. The institution is set to confer degrees to 694 graduates, the most in the history of the institution.

Spelman College Interim President Rosalind “Roz” Brewer spoke about Henson's upcoming address in a statement.

“Spelman College is deeply honored to welcome acclaimed actress and proud HBCU alumna Taraji P. Henson as the commencement speaker for the Class of 2025. Her brilliance on screen is matched by her commitment to advocacy and empowerment, making her a powerful role model for our graduating students as they prepare to step into the world and lead in their own extraordinary ways.”

She added, “We are equally proud to host a distinguished lineup of dynamic Black women throughout our weekend ceremonies, including esteemed scholar and psychologist Dr. Thema Bryant. Their presence and voices will undoubtedly inspire our graduates, their families, and the entire Spelman community.”

Henson, an alumna of Howard University and former student of North Carolina A&T, has built a remarkable career as an award-winning actress, producer, entrepreneur, and #1 New York Times bestselling author. Her influence reaches far beyond the screen, with standout performances in projects like Hidden Figures, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button—earning her an Academy Award nomination—and Empire, where she became the first Black woman to win the Critics Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Recently, she delivered acclaimed performances in The Color Purple and Peacock’s Fight Night, both earning her NAACP Image Awards. She has also received multiple Emmy and SAG nominations, including one for her guest role on Abbott Elementary. Outside of acting, Henson is a dedicated mental health advocate. S

She founded the Boris L. Henson Foundation to promote therapy and reduce stigma in Black communities. She has also released bestselling books, Around the Way Girl and You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What).