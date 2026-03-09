A historic transition at the quarterback position has begun as the Miami Dolphins officially released Tua Tagovailoa on Monday. After failing to find a trade partner, the organization opted for a clean break that carries a staggering $99.2 million dead cap hit over the next two seasons.

Despite holding the highest completion percentage and passer rating in franchise history, the former captain leaves South Florida with the team still owing him $54 million in guaranteed money for 2026.

This decision signals a total reset for Miami, which will absorb a $67.4 million cap charge this year to move on from its former first-round pick.

The focus now shifts to the Atlanta Falcons, who have emerged as the primary destination for the veteran signal-caller.

According to Joe Schad on X, formerly Twitter, Tua Tagovailoa is 5-1 all-time when playing in a dome, with 10 TDs, 3 INTs, and a 102.4 rating. Schad noted that a dome team has always been the best fit for the quarterback’s skill set, suggesting that a move to Mercedes-Benz Stadium could unlock his full potential.

This statistical efficiency in controlled environments makes Atlanta an ideal landing spot as they look to stabilize their offense.

Recent reports also indicate that a deal with the Falcons is highly anticipated following his departure from Miami.

As reported by NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Atlanta is making a strong early push to sign Tagovailoa as an economic contingency plan.

With Michael Penix Jr. currently recovering from a torn ACL, the Falcons view Tagovailoa as a perfect fit for an offensive scheme already designed for a left-handed passer.

This pursuit aligns with earlier reports from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who noted that league coaches were already keeping a close eye on Atlanta as the most logical destination for the quarterback's next chapter.