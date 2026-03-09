In 2025, the historic reunion of Liam and Noel Gallagher happened as Oasis embarked on the Live '25 Tour. While it was historic and likely made the brothers a lot of money, there was another reason for it.

A fan on X, formerly Twitter, went after those who think the Gallagher brothers did the Oasis reunion tour for the money. “Are we actually f**king serious,” the fan pondered.

Liam Gallagher responded on Monday, Mar. 9. He finally revealed the real reason for the blockbuster reunion: “Silly Billy's[,] we did it for the catering.”

Liam Gallagher has teased a 2027 Oasis tour

Fans know that Liam Gallagher loves to have fun and respond to fans on X. In January 2026, he was asked when fans could expect a 2027 Oasis tour announcement. He responded, “Soon.”

So, after embarking on the blockbuster 41-show Oasis Live '25 Tour, they could be on the road again in 2027. It's unknown if it will be a continuation of the 2025 tour or something new entirely.

The Oasis Live '25 Tour was announced in August 2024, days before the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album, Definitely Maybe.

They opened the tour by playing two shows in Cardiff, Wales, beginning on July 4. Then, they played five shows in the Gallagher brothers' hometown of Manchester, England, before performing five shows in London at Wembley Stadium. Later in the tour, Oasis would return to Wembley for two more shows.

After starting with a European leg, Oasis came to North America for a brief nine-show run. Oasis then visited Asia, playing in South Korea and Japan, before closing out with shows in Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

In total, Oasis performed 41 shows across the globe from July 4 to Nov. 23. This was the group's first tour since the Dig Out Your Soul Tour, which ended in 2009. The tour marked the conclusion of the band's initial run, as Noel Gallagher left Oasis in August 2009.