One of the biggest questions for the San Francisco 49ers heading into this free agency period is what the team will do about star offensive lineman Trent Williams. Williams brings along a massive cap hit for the upcoming season, leading some to wonder if the team might try to restructure his contract in order to balance out their roster.

However, now, it appears that things are reaching the point of no return.

“The #49ers are now said to be open to trading Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams, sources say, if the situation doesn’t get resolved. A resolution has not been easy and Williams is frustrated with the process. He’s due $32M in salary with a $38M+ cap number,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Williams has been a stalwart along the offensive line for the 49ers for quite some time now and is still playing at a Pro Bowl level at the age of 37.

If the 49ers were to indeed trade him, he would be sure to have plenty of suitors on the market, as he remains one of the best at his position in the entire NFL landscape.

Meanwhile, the 49ers would be losing a key member of what they do on offense, as Williams helps create time in the pocket for quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as gaping seams for running back Christian McCaffrey to attack.

In any case, the NFL free agency period is set to open for business on Wednesday.