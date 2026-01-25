Tennessee State and Morgan State are set to play for the first time in four decades, as both programs have agreed to a home-and-home over the next two seasons. Morgan State will be traveling to Hale Stadium to play Tennessee State on October 17, and Tennessee State will be traveling up to Baltimore to return the favor and play Morgan State in the fall of 2027.

The matchup between the Tigers and Bears has been rather one-sided in their history. Tennessee State has never lost a game to Morgan State, going 4-0 all-time against the Bears. Their first matchup was in 1972, where Tennessee State won 14-0 in the Atlanta Ebony Classic, which was held at the Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. They then beat them again 21-0 in 1985. The last two matchups were in 1986 and 1987; Tennessee State dominated Morgan State 52-10, and the next year scored a 37-17 victory.

Tennessee State is one of the blue-blood programs in HBCU football, often fielding phenomenal teams in the '70s and '80s. While Morgan State has found success in its history, including employing legendary coaches and sending several players to the NFL, they haven't enjoyed a sustained level of winning, which ultimately led to dominant victories for the Tigers.

In the next two seasons, Morgan State definitely looks to turn the page. This past season, they went 4-8, their fourth successive losing season under head coach Damon Wilson. However, they feel that with dominant defenses and recruiting several standout players, such as NFL draft prospect Erick Hunter, Morgan State will certainly look to be formidable and make history by earning their first victory over Tennessee State this fall.