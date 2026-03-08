The Arizona Cardinals have already had quite the busy 2026 offseason, recently releasing quarterback Kyler Murray and allowing him to hit the free agent market. Another one of the big questions of the offseason is what the future would hold for Cardinals running back James Conner, who played in just three games this past season due to injury.

Now, a big announcement has been made regarding Conner's future in the desert.

“The Cardinals and two-time Pro Bowl RB James Conner have agreed to a revised contract to keep him in Arizona for 2026, sources say. Conner played just three games last season because of an ankle injury. But he’ll be back at age 31,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Some had viewed Conner as a potential player to be released by the Cardinals due to his salary cap hit, but now, on this revised deal, he will be back in Arizona for the upcoming season.

As Pelissero mentioned, Conner is 31 years old, which is generally considered to be well past the prime age of most running backs, but when he has been on the field, he hasn't shown many signs of slowing down.

Of course, the biggest question to answer for the Cardinals this offseason is who will be the team's starting quarterback heading into next season after the release of Murray, who is sure to have several interested suitors on the free agent market over the coming weeks.

In any case, NFL free agency is slated to get underway on March 11.