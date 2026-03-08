The 2026 NFL season officially begins with the new league year on March 11th. NFL free agency is the first tentpole event of the offseason with the legal tampering period opening on Monday afternoon. Now that free agency is just one day away, rumors are beginning to swirl about which free agents could end up where.

ESPN's Brady Henderson reported that Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed could end up leaving Seattle in free agency. He pointed to the Raiders as a team that is highly interested in Shaheed.

“Another prominent agent who does not represent any of the aforementioned six players told ESPN that, by his estimate, Shaheed's market could yield a deal averaging around $18 million,” Henderson wrote on Saturday. “Spotrac.com calculates his value at around $14 million per year.”

This is not too surprising, as Las Vegas just hired Klint Kubiak, Seattle's former offensive coordinator, at head coach following the Super Bowl.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler added some fuel to the fire on Sunday, commenting on how much Kubiak loves Shaheed.

“I'm expecting the Raiders to make a run at Rashid Shaheed depending on how the dominoes in the receiver market fall and the price point,” Fowler wrote. “New coach Klint Kubiak loves him. But Vegas' bigger need is the offensive line.”

Fowler noted at the beginning of March that Las Vegas could be in the running for Shaheed.

“Some around the league are linking Shaheed to the Raiders,” Fowler noted. “The feeling is that Las Vegas likes him a lot, though it will be selective at the position if the money gets too out of hand.”

The Raiders have plenty of cap space headed into NFL free agency. They also have a huge need at wide receiver. Both of those factors could motivate Las Vegas to offer Shaheed the large contract of his dreams.

Shaheed blossomed in Seattle after being acquired at the trade deadline. He had several big plays during the playoffs for the Seahawks, both on offense and special teams.

Ultimately, Shaheed is in for a big payday one way or another. But it is unclear where he will sign a lucrative new contract.