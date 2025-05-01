May 1, 2025 at 11:21 AM ET

The Black College Football Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2025, set to be honored at the 16th Annual Induction Ceremony this summer. Presented by the Atlanta Falcons, the Black College Football Hall of Fame event will take place on June 7 at 7:30 PM ET at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. The ceremony will celebrate the achievements of the newest inductees into the Hall of Fame. Steve Wyche, NFL Network reporter and proud Howard University alum, will host the evening as the master of ceremonies, paying tribute to the Class of 2025.

This year's inductees feature outstanding HBCU players who succeeded at the college level for their institutions, with many of them going on to achieve prosperous NFL careers. The nominees include:

Position Institution Henry Dyer FB Grambling State University Rashean Mathis DB Bethune-Cookman University Jacquay Nunnally WR Florida A&M University Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie DB Tennessee State University Jay “Sky” Walker QB Howard University Coach Fred “Pop” Long Coach Wiley College

During the event, Jada Byers from Virginia Union University will be recognized as the 2024 Black College Football Player of the Year and awarded the prestigious Deacon Jones Trophy. Additionally, Los Angeles Rams cornerback and South Carolina State alumnus Cobie Durant has been named the 2024 Black College Football Pro Player of the Year, an honor presented by the NFLPA.

During his time at Virginia Union, Byers redefined excellence at the Division II level. Over four seasons, Byers amassed a school-record 5,311 rushing yards and 70 touchdowns, surpassing Andre Braxton’s previous mark of 5,008 career rushing yards. His dominance extended across the CIAA, where he led the conference in rushing and earned back-to-back CIAA Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2023 and 2024.

One of Byers's standout performances for the Panthers came in 2022 against the Valdosta State Blazers, a perennial Division II powerhouse, and the previous year’s National Championship finalists. In a stunning upset, Byers rushed for an incredible 319 yards and scored 3 touchdowns, cementing his place as one of the brightest stars in college football.