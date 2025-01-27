New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is hiring two former HBCU coaches to man his defensive unit in his first season with the team. Terrell Williams and Milton Patterson, who both made significant contributions to HBCU football, have been hired to join the Patriots under recently hired head coach Mike Vrabel.

Terrell Williams, a seasoned veteran with 27 years of coaching experience, takes over as the Patriots' defensive coordinator. Williams’ roots in football coaching go back to his time at North Carolina A&T from 1999 to 2001, where he was a defensive line coach under the guidance of Bill Hayes. During Williams' tenure, the Aggies won the MEAC title in 1999 with an impressive 11–2 record, and the team claimed its third HBCU national championship.

While at North Carolina A&T, Williams served as a mentor to Brad Holmes, current Executive Vice President and General Manager for the Detroit Lions who was a defensive tackle for the Aggies. Williams transitioned to the NFL in 2012, starting as the defensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders. He also coached with the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans before joining the Detroit Lions last season as their run game coordinator/defensive line coach.

Milton Patterson also brings a wealth of expertise to the Patriots' coaching staff. Patterson, who spent four years at Florida A&M University, played an integral role in the emerging success of its football program. During his time there, he served as the co-defensive coordinator for the 2023 team, which won the HBCU national championship under new Florida International head coach Willie Simmons. He most recently worked under new Florida A&M head coach James Colzie, as the team finished with a 7-5 record and a 5-3 record in the SWAC.

Most recently, Patterson worked with the Tennessee Titans as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. His involvement with Vrabel’s staff during the 2023 season provided him with invaluable NFL experience, further preparing him for his new role with the Patriots and ultimately assisting him with landing a shot on his coaching staff in his first season with the Patriots.