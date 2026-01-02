2025 has been yet another year of disappointment for the Cincinnati Bengals. Currently third in the AFC North with a 6-10 record, the Bengals will look to finish the season with a three-game winning streak. Cincinnati will host the fourth-place Cleveland Browns, coming off an upset win at home over the division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend. Ahead of the season finale, Cincy wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase spoke about potential offseason changes. His thoughts were shared by team beat reporter Ben Baby via X, formerly Twitter.

I asked Ja’Marr Chase what needs to change so the Bengals can be a playoff team again. He didn’t name anything specifically. However: “It’s pretty obvious.” pic.twitter.com/WemSJk4IVe — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

There are a number of avenues the Bengals could go down to improve in 2026. One of the most obvious candidates is changes to head coach Zac Taylor's staff, most notably on defense. Another could be letting Taylor go as well. Another scenario could include a potential move involving franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. What are the “obvious” changes that Chase is referring to?

Bengals could make multiple big offseason moves ahead of the 2026 season

Two four-game losing streaks, plus Burrow's injury-related absence for most of the season, doomed the Bengals to another season without postseason football. Ever since losing in the 2022 AFC Championship Game, Taylor and his staff have failed to guide the team back to the postseason. Will the head coach return for his eighth season at the helm?

Chase and Burrow, along with many of their teammates, are unhappy with how this season played out. They will certainly want to return to the playoffs next year. Will both players call Paycor Stadium home next fall? Or will the “obvious” changes hinted at by Chase spell a potential end for one or both of their tenures? In any case, changes are desperately needed to get the Bengals back on track come next September.