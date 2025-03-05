Late last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture temporarily suspended the 1890 National Scholars Program. This scholarship provides substantial financial support to students attending land-grant HBCUs. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has since resumed the scholarship program.

Prior to the suspension, 16 HBCU students from Virginia State University had already received the comprehensive scholarships, per a report by 8News. The scholarship typically covers full tuition, room and board, and other fees.

“I was kind of getting excited because I [was] like, ‘Man, if I can get the scholarship, the rest of my expenses for the semester can be paid off,’” said VSU freshman Tobias Clark. “But I had applied, woke up the next morning, and found out it had been suspended.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted the suspension on February 24. It is still unknown as to why President Donald Trump temporarily suspended the scholarship program. There was an assumption that the suspension of the program fell under President Donald Trump’s executive order eliminating DEI initiatives and programs.

The scholarship's website announced on February 19 that it had been suspended “pending further review,” which caused a great deal of confusion and controversy. Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson (D-IL) and Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC) both publicly denounced the action, with Jackson describing it as “calculated and unacceptable.”

“We are still assessing the impact of the USDA’s decision to suspend the 1890 Scholars Program, which currently supports 16 VSU students in their academic and professional pursuits within the agriculture industry,” VSU said in a statement. “This program has been an invaluable resource for HBCU students, and its suspension could have significant effects. However, we remain committed to advocating for and supporting all our students as best we can.”

Since its founding in 1992, the 1890 Scholars Program has grown to be a vital resource for attracting students from marginalized communities to pursue careers in agriculture and related fields. It helps prepare the next generation of professionals and supports USDA's efforts to redress inequalities in the agriculture sector. In addition to Virginia State, the program supports other well-known HBCUs like Florida A&M University, North Carolina A&T University, Fort Valley State, and Tuskegee University.