The U.S. Department of Agriculture has temporarily suspended the 1890 Scholars Program, a scholarship initiative that provides significant financial support to students attending HBCUs.

The program was designed to attract more students to agricultural fields by covering full tuition, room, and board at 19 HBCU land-grant institutions. Encompassing disciplines such as agriculture, animal science, and forestry, the 1890 Scholars Program awarded $19.2 million to 94 students in 2024, according to the USDA.

A notice on the program’s website now states it is “suspended pending further review.” While the USDA has not provided specific reasons for the suspension, critics point to broader policy changes under a series of executive orders from former President Donald Trump, which targeted federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

“This is a clear attack on an invaluable program that makes higher education accessible for everybody,” said Rep. Alma Adams (D-N.C.), co-chair of the congressional HBCU caucus, said in a statement obtained by The Hill. “This program is a correction to a long history of racial discrimination within the land-grant system, not an example of it.”

Established in 1992, the 1890 Scholars Program has become a critical tool for recruiting students from underserved communities into agricultural and related fields. It complements USDA initiatives to address disparities in the agricultural industry while helping train the next generation of professionals.

The program’s suspension leaves many unanswered questions about its future. While archived versions of the program’s website show the suspension notice appeared at least as early as Feb. 16, the USDA has yet to issue a public comment or timeline for review.

The initiative supports 19 HBCUs with 1890 land grant status, including well-known institutions like Tuskegee University, Fort Valley State University, Florida A&M University, and North Carolina A&T State University. It also offers students opportunities at USDA agencies such as the National Institute of Food and Agriculture and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), which helps administer the scholarships, outlined the program’s importance in an October 2024 statement.

“Since the program was authorized in the 2018 Farm Bill, NIFA has invested $92 million to support 3,274 scholarships to help recruit, engage, retain, mentor, and train undergraduates,” said NIFA Director Dr. Manjit Misra.

Per a quote obtained by The Hill via an unnamed source, USDA said students in the program would be able to complete it.

“To be clear, every scholar — over 300 — regardless of matriculation date, was retained to finish their studies and complete their work with the Department. In line with President Trump’s directive, USDA is optimizing operations and strengthening its ability to serve farmers, ranchers, and the agriculture community. Like other programs within the Department, Secretary Rollins will continue to review the 1890 National Scholars Program, its mission, and its metrics to ensure the most efficient use of taxpayer resources,”

Admissions deadlines for the 2025 scholarship program were previously set for March 1, leaving current applicants and institutions in limbo. Whether or not the scholarships will be reinstated remains uncertain.