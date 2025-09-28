An interception by Richmond's Matei Fitz proved pivotal, allowing the Spiders to narrowly defeat Howard University in a 13-12 finish.

Fitz, a defensive lineman, was perfectly positioned to intercept Tyriq Starks' pass on Howard’s eight-yard line. This turnover put Richmond's offense in a position to score the go-ahead touchdown, ultimately winning the game. Quarterback Ashten Snelsire then fired a completed pass to Leroy Foster for a seven-yard touchdown catch, putting Richmond up 13-12 and essentially icing the victory.

Although Howard ultimately lost, they had several moments of brilliance in what was an old-school, rough-and-rugged contest. Both Tyriq Starks and the Richmond quarterback tandem of Ashten Snelsire and Kyle Wickersham struggled to find success through the air, with neither side throwing for over 100 yards.

The game was instead dominated on the ground. Howard finished the contest with 213 rushing yards, fueled by Anthony Reagan Jr.'s performance. Reagan carried the ball 20 times for 129 yards, including a powerful 52-yard run. Despite running the ball 53 times, however, Howard only managed to punch in one rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, the Spiders countered with 142 rushing yards on 26 carries, including a touchdown courtesy of Isaiah Dawson.

The contest was a defensive battle through and through. Howard controlled the time of possession with an astounding 42:09 compared to Richmond’s 17:51. Despite this, Richmond's defense was able to apply pressure to Starks, sacking him four times for a loss of 38 yards. The Spiders' defense ultimately secured the win, as Howard, though seemingly effective in moving the ball, was unable to convert those long drives into points. Matei Fitz's interception was the pivotal turning point, as both teams struggled to find the end zone or even get a field goal late in the game.

The loss to Richmond handed the Bison their second defeat of the season, following an impressive 34-7 victory over rival Hampton University in the Truth and Service Classic.

The Bison now gear up to play Sacred Heart, who is already 2-0 against MEAC opponents after beating Michael Vick's Norfolk State Spartans and DeSean Jackson's Delaware State Hornets in successive weeks. Howard will face off against Sacred Heart after their bye week on October 11th at 1:00 p.m. The game is scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN Plus.