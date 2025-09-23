Howard University picked up a huge and historic win over the weekend as they beat Hampton University 34-7 in the Battle of the Real HU in the Truth & Service Classic. With their victory, the Bison have won their first game over the Pirates for the first time since November 2014, when they both were rivals in the MEAC.

The key to the huge rivalry victory for Howard was their ground game. They finished the contest with 279 rushing yards, with the majority of them coming from Travis Kerney. Kerney finished the game with 16 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Billy Roberson II contributed with a touchdown, and Tyriq Starks rushed for 27 yards on 10 carries and got one rushing touchdown with his legs while throwing for 165 yards on 12/15 passing.

Howard came out of the gate strong, with Kerney breaking away for a 38-yard touchdown run just over a minute into the game. The Bison offense continued to roll in the second quarter, as Kaden Cobb connected with KD Mosley for a 17-yard passing touchdown. Howard's lead extended to 20-0 after Starks found the end zone on a 15-yard run. The momentum didn't stop after halftime, with Kerney adding his second touchdown of the day on an 8-yard run in the third quarter. The scoring spree culminated with a 23-yard run by Billy Roberson II, extending Howard's unanswered scoring streak to 34 points.

Hampton didn't register a score until 6:56 in the 4th quarter when Earl Woods III ripped off a huge 53-yard run to prevent the Pirates from being shut out. But the damage had already been done. The Bison, after struggling on offense against Florida A&M despite their 10-9 victory, seem to have found their groove with them putting up 38 points versus Morehouse and 34 points versus Hampton.

Howard looks to continue their resounding season as they face off against Richmond on Saturday at 2 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Meanwhile, Hampton will face off against Elon on Saturday at 2 PM with the game being broadcast on FloSports.