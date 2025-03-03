Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated has issued a statement on the passing of Neo-Soul singer Angie Stone. Stone was inducted as an honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta last summer. Early Saturday morning, she was leaving a performance in Montgomery, Alabama before getting into a fatal car accident.

A report by HBCU Gameday indicates that Stone was slated to perform at the CIAA Tournament, held in Baltimore. The CIAA Tournament is an HBCU basketball tournament featuring HBCUs from the conference that is also popular for the cultural events planned around the festivities such as various concert events. Stone was set to perform during the halftime show of the men's championship game.

“Angie Stone was headed to Baltimore to perform during the CIAA. Her publicist spoke to her on Friday night at 9:12 p.m. EST, right before Angie performed in Alabama,” HBCU Gameday indicated in their report. “Stone confirmed she’d be in Baltimore, and that was the last time they spoke. Her publicist was informed of her death on Saturday.”

Zeta Phi Beta issued the following statement via their social media accounts on Saturday.

“Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated mourns the loss of our Triumphant Soror Angie Stone, an American singer, songwriter, actress, record producer, three-time Grammy Nominee, and two-time Soul Train Awards winner.

Renowned for her contributions to the R&B and neo-soul genres, Stone’s music has resonated with fans for decades. She was a member of the F.A.C.E Diabetes (Fearless African-Americans Connected and Empowered) program sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company, which helps African Americans understand their risk for the disease and how to control it.

Triumphant Soror Stone aligned her passions and talents with the sorority’s Elder Care initiatives and Zetas Helping Other People Excel (Z-HOPE™). Our hearts go out to her family, loved ones, and fans around the world on whose lives she left an indelible mark.”

Angie Stone’s musical journey began with The Sequence, the first all-female group to sign with Sugar Hill Records. From 1979 to 1985, the group released three albums and their iconic track “Funk You Up,” which has been widely sampled by artists such as Bruno Mars and Dr. Dre.

Stone then went on to have a storied musical career that helped establish the R&B subgenre Neo-Soul. She had several hits that broke ground in the musical world such as “Wish I Didn't Miss You” and “Brotha.” Stone received three nominations for Grammy Awards in her career and won two Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in 2000 and 2004.

She also had a career as a media personality, appearing in various TV shows and movies as well as being a main cast member in Season 2 and Season 3 of TV One's R&B Divas: Atlanta.