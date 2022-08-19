Quarterbacks are more often judged via the eye test, but New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley reveals that he’s also used a different sensory system in diagnosing at least one edge that veteran Tyrod Taylor has over Giants starter Daniel Jones.

“The one thing I learned about Tyrod, this might sound so weird, but he smells good, man. I tell him all the time, we joke around, and say he’s the smoothest man in football. No matter what, before practice, after practice, before workout, after workout, he doesn’t tell me his secret. He won’t let me know what he’s putting on. But he’s a smooth cat.”

Saquon Barkley on Tyrod Taylor: "This might sound so weird, but he smells good" 😂 pic.twitter.com/0kRVdRfEdd — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 18, 2022

This should have been the end of the story, but Jones appears to have no issues with Saquon Barkley’s olfactory assessment, saying that “he (Taylor) normally does,” per Michael Eisen. (Saquon’s) not lying,” Jones adds.

But what the Giants fanbase would rather want to smell is the scent of what they hope is a more successful 2022 NFL season. In 2021, Saquon Barkley and the Giants finished last in the NFC East division with just a 4-13 record. They were bad at home (3-5) and downright horrific on the road (1-8) but there are signs that better days are coming for the franchise.

For one, Saquon Barkley is much healthier now. The offense also shored up its offensive line with a high pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in offensive tackle Evan Neal. Defensively, the Giants have added fifth-pick overall of that same draft, Kayvon Thibodeaux out of the Oregon football program.

Saquon Barkley and the Giants kick off their 2022 NFL season on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Sep. 11.