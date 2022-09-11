‘He knows this is his year’: Eli Manning drops Daniel Jones take ahead of make-or-break season with Giants

The New York Giants will begin the 2022 season with tons of uncertainty and a lot to prove. More specifically, this season will be the very last chance for Daniel Jones to show he can be a good quarterback at the NFL level. The team legend he played with in his first season, Eli Manning, still believes in him.

Manning said on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown that Daniel Jones has to prove himself. He didn’t mince words about his former apprentice, though he did say that he thinks he will step up his play this season.

.@EliManning stopped by Countdown to talk some #MNF and the make or break year for Daniel Jones: pic.twitter.com/KLJWY8aJx1 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 11, 2022

“He knows this is his year and he’s gotta do something this year,” Manning said of the Giants’ 25-year-old QB. “Saquon is in that same boat. They both gotta produce. When you got [sic] guys that are up against the wall and have to do something, hopefully, their best play comes out. I think the team is gonna rally around the coach and those two guys and they could win some games.

Manning explained that Daniel Jones has had to do a lot of learning amid numerous coaching changes, which is certainly true. From Pat Shurmur to Joe Judge to Brian Daboll, the Duke product has been through numerous offenses, none of which have done him any favors. Still, Jones’ proneness to turnovers and awful decision-making show that he is still a work in progress.

This season could be the best of Jones’ career, especially if new offensive coordinator Mike Kafka can make the offense better. The offensive line is in better shape than the last few years, the wide receiver room has plenty of options and Saquon Barkley is healthy again.

The 2022 season should see New York improve from last year. Daniel Jones will be one of the Giants’ biggest storylines as they begin the Daboll era.