The world lost a phenomenal footballer and human being on Thursday after Pele passed away at 82 years old from a long battle with cancer. While the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe have already paid their respects to the legend, Brazil superstar Neymar, who just matched Pele’s goal-scoring record at the World Cup, dropped a heartfelt message that will resonate with the entire country and anyone who hails from the South American nation.

“Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially: He gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He’s gone but his magic remains. Pelé is FOREVER!!”

Neymar is spot-on. Pele put Brazil on the map as a 17-year-old in the 1958 World Cup and was the start of something special. After him, more and more players started coming out of the woodwork in the country. He gave hope to young Brazilians who had dreams to be footballers, including Neymar. As he said, Pele is the number one reason he wears No. 10. Also, the PSG man played for Santos before making the move to Europe as well, the same club Pele made a name for himself.

There will never be another Pele. Thankfully, his legacy will truly live on forever.