By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

It’s a very sad day across the football world. After a lengthy battle with cancer, Brazilian legend Pele has died at the age of 82. Via Fabrizio Romano:

Brazilian legend Pelé has passed away at 82, one of the greatest of all time who changed the game. A man with a god-given talent, one of the names who will remain forever in the memory. All thoughts with the family. RIP, legend 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/xxndio7gmM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2022

Easily one of the greatest footballers ever. What a heartbreak. Pele had done all the cancer treatment and even underwent a removal surgery for a tumor in his colon in the September of 2021, but in the last month, his condition hasn’t improved. He spent Christmas in the hospital in Sao Paulo with his family and they even said their final goodbyes to him just a couple of days ago. This moment was expected. His immediate relatives also released this statement:

Pelé family statement. “Inspiration, love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever”. pic.twitter.com/NR3osdkbch — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2022

Just weeks ago, Pele was cheering on Brazil from afar at the World Cup in Qatar, with the players even paying tribute to the former Selecao hero. Pele won the tournament with his country in 1958, 1962, and 1970, becoming the youngest World Cup goal scorer ever in 58′ against Wales, aged 17 years and 239 days old.

For Brazil, Pele scored 77 times in his international career. Neymar just tied that record in Qatar. The striker spent most of his time playing for Santos in Brazil before a two-year stint with the New York Cosmos in the mid-1970s. It’s rare to see such a fantastic player not ply his trade in Europe, but it was a different time.

Pele leaves behind seven children in total from three different relationships and a legacy that will live forever. No one is ever going to forget the wonderful human being and footballer he was. He now joins Argentine icon Diego Maradona in heaven.

Rest in peace, Pele. You will be sorely missed by everyone.