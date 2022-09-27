‘He wants to rip your heart out’: Andy Reid explains heated Patrick Mahomes-Eric Bieniemy interaction

Patrick Mahomes went viral during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts for a heated interaction he had with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. It’s not the first time the two have butted heads in the heat of competitive moments, but it’s not surprising that these interactions tend to catch the attention of many a sports fan, given that the Chiefs generally find themselves in the headlines.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about the Mahomes-Bieniemy interaction o Tuesday. Reid gave a detailed explanation of the moment, complete with an epic quote on Mahomes, per James Palmer of NFL Network.

Here is Andy Reid's full answer on the video we all saw of the exchange between Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy heading into halftime. pic.twitter.com/k8zuHH51PA — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 27, 2022

First, Andy Reid made it clear that he felt the camera likely didn’t “show the reality.” The Chiefs head coach went on to clarify that Eric Bieniemy was simply explaining Reid’s decision to Patrick Mahomes, who Reid said “wants to rip your heart out on every play.”

Reid went on to say that he wouldn’t want to change either of Mahomes or Bieniemy. Basically, Mahomes took exception with the Chiefs’ conservative play-calling at the end of the second half and Bieniemy took the heat for explaining the decision.

But what a quote from Reid! Mahomes wants to rip the heart out of his opponents. That’s exactly what the Chiefs signal-caller wanted to do, as he felt his team had a shot at points when they faced a second-and-20 on their 36-yard line with 20 seconds left in the first half against the Colts.

Patrick Mahomes is always trying to win the game for the Chiefs. As Andy Reid aptly put it, “let’s not change Pat Mahomes.”