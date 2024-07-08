In terms of the Miami Heat's free agency so far, it has been mostly re-signings of such players as Kevin Love and Thomas Bryant, but the one new face that is joining the roster is veteran point guard Alec Burks. Last played for the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons the prior season, he now joins the Heat as he spoke for the very first time to the local media about why he chose the destination and how he fits with the team.

Last season, he started with the Pistons where he averaged 12.6 points while shooting 39.4 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from beyond the arch. He would them be acquired via the buyout market from the Knicks where the numbers went down due to the scoring volume of the team, averaging 6.5 points.

Despite likely having interest around the league, Burks chose Miami as he talked about admiring Heat Culture “from afar” and a conversation with Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra being the “real reason” he picked this destination.

“I just admired the Heat Culture from afar and I talked to Spo [Spoelstra] before I made my decision, we had a great conversation and I think that's the real reason I picked the team,” Burks said. “I think I just I could fit in, I think what I bring I could just be a role player and help out and help winning.”

How Burks can complement the Heat's “Big Three”

Burks signed a veteran minimum contract lasting one year and worth $3.3 million as he looks to add depth to the backcourt that looks to be shallow on the bench. Besides helping out players like Terry Rozier, the key will be complementing the current “Big three” of the Heat in Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro who Burks said to ClutchPoints that they are all “elite” and can easily “play off them.”

“Just, I think I can space the floor, all three of them are very elite,” Burks said of the featured three players on the Heat. “So I think I just play my role and help out anyway I can, just play off them.”

“My versatility, that I can play a couple of positions and be able to shoot, space the floor for other guys to get into the paint and those two skills will help out a lot,” Burks continued about what his skillset can add to Miami.

Burks on always staying ready and bouncing around the league

As mentioned before, the opportunity with the Knicks was limiting, but he would have some crucial performances for them off the bench during the NBA Playoffs when the injuries were stacking against them. He averaged close to 15 points per game in the Eastern Conference semifinals round against the Indiana Pacers where in Game 7, he scored 26 points.

Even with the limitations on the Knicks, it was not something he hasn't dealt with it before as it is crucial to always stay ready and it's important to “be professional” which he's looking to take with the Heat.

“Just be professional it's not really a balance,” Burks said. “I've been in the situation before so just be ready, be professional You never know what's gonna happen in the game so just always got to be ready. So that's why I pride myself me being always ready.”

Even besides the Knicks and Pistons last season, Burks has been on five other teams, mostly with the Utah Jazz for the first seven and a half years as he was traded mid-season to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He would be candid in his traveling from team and team as being “tough” for his family, but says it's “the business sometimes.”

“I think that kind of comes with the game, the business sometimes,” Burks said. “No, I haven't moved around a few times, not by choice, but just have because that's the NBA sometimes, but it's always kind of tough to move, especially with my family, my kids, but you know, sometimes you got to do it for the right situation.”

At any rate, Burks is looking to help the Heat improve after last season where they went 46-36 and finished at the eighth seed for the second straight season.