Kevin Love is back with the Miami Heat on a new contract after declining his player option last month as it was officially announced by the team on their X (formerly known as Twitter account) on Saturday. The veteran spoke to the media Sunday to talk about the deal with the Heat, where he stands on the team, and about some new faces.



People thought it was strange to see Love decline his $4 million player option with the Heat which made him a free agent as any team could have signed him. However, it was reported that both sides were confident that a new deal would be in place which is exactly what happened as Love received a two-year, $8 million deal with no option.

The 35-year old said to the media that while there is “always a chance” to look “around the league” in free agency, there was no doubt at the end of the day that he wanted to stay in Miami.

“I think there was always a chance in every free agency, there's always a chance to kind of look around the league and see opportunity, but in my mind, in terms of how the team operates, who Spo [Erik Spoelstra] is, who coach Riley [Pat Riley] is, who Andy [Heat general manager Andy Ellisburg] is, I mean, it really in the last year and a half is, felt like home,” Love said. “So at the end of the day, didn't feel like there was in doubt. It felt like it was we were always optimistic that we will be able to get this done. Get an extra year and just be able to provide as much as I possibly can. For the team and very, very happy to be back.”

Love talks about being in Heat leadership role like Udonis Haslem

Love has had a prominent role with the Heat since he was acquired via the buyout market in the 2023 season where he has been the primary backup to center Bam Adebayo. While still being able to contribute on the floor, he also has been one of the players to step into a leadership role with his experience and while he knows it's hard to fill the void of the retired Udonis Haslem, he wants to lead in his own way.

“There's no filling the void that UD brought to our locker room, and what he meant to the organization,” Love said. “There's nothing I can do to fully replicate that but I think everybody leads in their own way. I certainly do. I try to bring a sense of levity to the locker room but then also a sense of professionalism and the pursuit of just getting better every single day. So at some capacity, it's leading by example, but also, taking certain players under my wing while also having a great relationship with our best players as well. So it's getting the most out of them. I'm not going to go as far as saying I'm a true extension of the coaching staff, but I try and understand what they want on a daily basis.”

Love wants to “pay it forward” with the Heat

Being at 35-years old, there could be some questions if he can provide the same level of production for two more years, but to the UCLA product himself, he said “100 percent without a doubt.” One can tell that Love has set new goals with himself now that he is back with the Heat on a new contract like being a “constant in the locker room.”

“And I've tried to understand how they operate as well in order to get the best out of the team and take the temperature of certain guys and understand where I can help so I think that's a process for sure,” Love said. “Especially, being about a season and a half now, of being able to, you know just be a constant in the locker room. So I'm hoping that you know, these these two years provide a lot for me on the court and still being that contributor, but even throughout that time, and maybe even after that, I would love to step into that role and assume that role that OG had.”

“But certainly put my own spin on it and do it in a way that hopefully again, hard to replicate, is just as productive and meaningful for the entirety of the team. So I want to be selfless and just pay it forward. I always say planting trees and that extends off the court as well just to plant trees, watch them grow and I'm hoping to do that with everybody from our young guys all the way through.”

Last season, he averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arch.

Love talks new player to mentor on Heat in Kel'el Ware

As he mentioned about “planting trees,” he has a chance to do that with Heat first-round pick Kel'el Ware, the seven-foot center who can learn from Love as he said to ClutchPoints that he is impressed with his size and athleticism.

Ware played in his first summer league game as Miami lost to the Golden State Warriors Saturday, 66-105, where he scored 12 points, collected five rebounds, and had a whopping five blocks.

“You see his ability to run the floor I saw great block a number of shots yesterday,” Love said. “So just that size and athleticism I think is huge, you know, adding depth for us at that position and something that type of player is just, at least since I've been able to be here it hasn't been too long, the way how athletic he is on both sides of the ball is really impressive. And I think he'll continue to extend his game every year and be able to really shoot it and now like Bam, be able to just continue to get better, because that's what our player development does.”

“I mean, we have been able to take so many players and rise above and play extremely well. I mean, there's Haywood [Highsmith], Caleb [Martin], Gabe [Vincent], Max [Strus] and Duncan [Robinson] and all these other guys have been able to, start their careers and have great careers because they put in the work and on the coaching staff, they do a great job of that. So, yeah, looking forward to see his evolution and have him as a rookie. He seems like a really good kid.”

Love and the Heat are looking to improve after finishing with a 46-36 record which put them at the eighth seed for the second straight season.