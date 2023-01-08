By Paolo Songco · 3 min read

Victor Oladipo just had arguably his best game of the season for the Miami Heat on Friday night as he led the way for his team in an impressive 104-96 win over the Phoenix Suns. Oladipo has been making strides in his recovery from multiple major injuries, and his season-high 26-point performance on Saturday is a clear testament to this notion.

After the game, Oladipo stated that he just wants to “keep pushing” and “keep grinding” as he looks to make a bigger impact for the Heat. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra is clearly taking note of the former two-time All-Star’s recent surge. Coach Spo had nothing but praise for Oladipo as he talked about what the 30-year-old veteran brings to the table for the team:

“He’s been getting more comfortable, more confident, getting his legs under him,” Spoelstra said, via Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “And he’s a big-time X-factor for us, on both sides of the floor. “And I’ve mentioned this before — his growth and improvement and how he feels comfortable within the system and everything, that won’t be linear. It’ll be some minor ups and downs with it, because he has missed a good deal of time.

“But he is so dedicated to his film study, to his maintenance of his body. He’s feeling great. We want to keep him feeling great. And then he’s just getting more and more in rhythm. We haven’t forgotten who he was. We just enjoy being on this journey with him, along the process of getting healthy and fully acclimated with this team.”

Did Spoelstra just hint at a bigger role for Oladipo in the near future? As the two-time NBA champion coach said, Oladipo has been making significant improvements in his play and his fitness level of late, and it seems that he could be reaping the benefits of his hard work soon.

“On our last trip, the first burst that he was showing was defense and his playmaking with that second unit, to keep their identity as a catch and shoot and playing as more of a facilitator,” Spoelstra said. “But as he’s getting more of game rhythm, he’s getting his legs under him. He’s getting in better condition. You’re seeing him translating that lateral burst into more of an explosive burst with the ball.

“And that can be a real difference maker for our team offensively, another guy that can put pressure on the rim and also playmaker.”

Oladipo is in the midst of a mini resurgence this past week or so. Over his last four games, the former Most Improved Player of the Year winner has averaged 19.0 points on 52.2 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while also connecting on 2.8 triples per contest.

For his part, however, Oladipo just wants to keep working at it while keeping his head down:

“Just going out there and playing hard on both ends of the floor,” he said. “Always great to have an impact. Just got to keep getting better, keep grinding.

“Just going to keep grinding and seeing what happens, play hard on both ends.”