Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Miami Heat’s Game 6 loss against the Boston Celtics was just about as brutal of a defeat that any fan can experience. Now imagine that it’s your wedding and you celebrated what you thought was a Heat Game 6 victory, only to find out well after the final buzzer that the Celtics came out on top. That’s exactly what happened Saturday night, and a group of Heat fans are going viral because of it.

The video that’s making its way around the internet shows a group of Heat fans watching the final three seconds of Game 6 on a phone in a wedding hall. The Miami fans must’ve thought that Derrick White’s game-winner came after the final buzzer sounded. The entire wedding celebrated as if the Heat had defeated the Celtics and punched their ticket to the 2023 NBA Finals.

These Miami Heat fans at a wedding thought they won Game 6 😂 (via corygarrastazu/TT) pic.twitter.com/sAMOJtZbdH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 28, 2023

The guests at the wedding jumped up and down and rejoiced. Someone ran around the dance floor while holding a Heat flag. The bride held a Heat flag of her own, cheering as if Miami had taken down Boston. Smoke filled the air and guests celebrated on the dance floor.

The video doesn’t show the aftermath when the wedding discovered the Heat actually lost Game 6.

Miami’s loss was among the most shocking in the history of the NBA Playoffs. Jimmy Butler nailed three free throws that seemingly clinched the conference championship for the Heat. With three seconds left in regulation, Marcus Smart missed his game-winning attempt for the Celtics. White ran in from the corner and put back a miracle buzzer-beater that extended the series.

White’s shot was just the second buzzer-beater in history by a team that was facing elimination in the NBA Playoffs.