Is this actually happening? Just a week ago, fans were all but ready to crown the Miami Heat the East champions after knocking down the Boston Celtics. After three great games, it seemed like Jimmy Butler and co. had this series in the back. Fast forward three games later, and the Celtics are now knocking on history’s door. After a tragic Game 6 loss, Butler still believes that the Heat can avoid entering the history books for the wrong reasons (video from CBS Sports).

“We’re gonna do it as a unit every single time… I don’t give a damn what happens, we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna win.”

Fighting words from Jimmy Butler, but the Heat need to start putting their money where their mouth is. After punking the Celtics in the first three games, Miami seems to have run out of gas in the last three outings. The team’s white-hot shooting is crashing back down, and Butler himself is starting to struggle mightily. The Celtics have capitalized on Miami’s collapse, taking Game 5 handily at home.

Game 6 felt like it was finally time for the comeback story to rest, though. Back at home in front of a Miami crowd, the Heat scratched and clawed their way to a slim lead towards the end of the game. It should’ve been the end of the series. Unfortunately for them, the Celtics refused to lay down and die. They mounted a spirited comeback late in the game, capped off by this unreal Derrick White game-winner.

Now, the series shifts back to Boston, where the Celtics are looking to achieve basketball immortality. Can the Heat fend off history and finish off Boston in front of their home fans?