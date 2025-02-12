MIAMI – As the Miami Heat traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, the main piece they got in return was star Andrew Wiggins who made his debut Monday night. The performance of the Heat against the Celtics was a disappointing one for the newcomers and the team as a whole, but Wiggins would express his excitement about the move.

Wiggins is a former No. 1 overall pick back in the 2014 NBA Draft where he's been with such teams as the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Warriors before heading to Miami in the aforementioned Butler trade. In the loss to Boston, he would get the start while scoring 11 points on a frustrating three of 12 shooting from the field to go along with five assists and five rebounds.

Despite the performance, he spoke about moving to a different team, downplaying it all accreding it to being in the NBA while shouting out the Heat organization.

“It’s the NBA; when you get traded mid-season, you got to figure it out,” Wiggins said. “You know, something we’re trying to do. Great teammates here, great coaching staff, and everyone's been wonderful to me. I'm excited, we didn't win today, but we got a lot coming down the stretch.”

There is no doubt that Wiggins has the talent to be a productive wing for Miami as he's been a solid two-way player that the team needs after moving on from Butler. Right now, he's going to build chemistry with his new teammates to find some semblance.

“Just trying to figure it out,” Wiggins said. “You know, my spots on the floor, all new teammates for me so I'm going to figure it out. You know, I enjoy it, I enjoy the process.”

Heat's Andrew Wiggins on adapting to his new teammates

Wiggins would get a ton of offensive opportunities with the Heat because of the absence of Tyler Herro, but once he comes back, the 29-year-old expressed his excitement to play alongside him.

“I think it will be great. He's an All-Star for a reason,” Wiggins said. “In the game, he can score the ball, he can create for other guys, he's a very tough matchup. So I'm excited to get on the floor with them.”

While it will be a work in progress for Wiggins and the Heat, there is no doubt he's committed to the process and finding what his teammates like on the court.

“Just, you know, figuring out what guys like to do, especially spots on the floor, both offensively and defensively, and no doubt that chemistry will come with time,” Wiggins said.

Miami is 25-26 which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference before they take on the Thunder on Wednesday night.