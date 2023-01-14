Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo couldn’t care less about his lack of All-Star votes. After all, individual honor isn’t really his goal right now.

Speaking to reporters after powering the Heat to the 111-95 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Adebayo emphasized that making the All-Star team isn’t his focus right now. With that, the fact that he’s not among the top vote-getters doesn’t serve as a motivation or whatsoever.

“I’m gonna do what I do at the end of the day. I can’t pay attention to that, it’s only about winning,” Adebayo Said, per Wes Goldberg of The Ringer.

Bam Adebayo isn’t in the Top 10 frontcourt players of the East in the latest All-Star voting returns. His teammate Jimmy Butler is on the list at no. 5, while other big men like Nic Claxton, Paolo Banchero, Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma got more votes than the Heat center.

The 25-year-old Adebayo has a good case as other top-performing big men to make the All-Star team, though. He is averaging a double-double of 21.5 points and 10.1 rebounds on top of 3.1 assists per game. Against the Bucks, he displayed that all-around game as he finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.

It remains to be seen if Adebayo will get the respect he deserves when it comes to the All-Star voting, but as he said, he wouldn’t care whatever happens. As long as the Heat are winning, that’s what matters to him.