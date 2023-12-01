Jimmy Butler and the Heat are struggling against the Pacers led by Tyrese Haliburton and now have to fend for themselves without Bam Adebayo.

Tyrese Haliburton's first-half explosion was not the only bad news that the Miami Heat received before the game concluded. The Jimmy Butler-led squad was already falling short in defending the rim against the Indiana Pacers. Now, they were hit with an even harsher reality that came in the form of Bam Adebayo going down.

Bam Adebayo will not be able to continue playing against the Pacers, per the Miami Heat. He got hurt and is now nursing some pain in his hip. Erik Spoelstra and the Jimmy Butler-led squad seem to be erring on the side of caution despite their need for an all-around defender against Tyrese Haliburton.

The big man still put up serviceable numbers despite only playing for 12 minutes. Adebayo notched the Heat seven points and two assists to give them a boost on offense. He also cleaned up the glass four times for them to round out his early exit. However, Coach Spo will surely miss him in this high-scoring affair because they would certainly need an all-around player who also delivers on the defensive side of the court.

So far, the Heat have just been trying to get buckets while the Pacers also do the same. Caleb Martin, Josh Richardson, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. have all stepped up despite their meager playing time. Butler and Lowry have also led the scoring barrage in the starting unit. Will they be able to pull off an insane win and improve to an 11-win record when the 48 minutes of action are over?