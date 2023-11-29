The Heat lost in the NBA In-Season Tournament but Bam Adebayo did a Dream Shake that reminded Shaquille O'Neal of Hakeem Olajuwon.

As the Miami Heat wrapped up their 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament with a 131-124 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Heat center Bam Adebayo pulled a sweet Dream Shake out of his bag of post moves and roasted the Bucks Bobby Portis with it. The shake drew rave reviews from Shaquille O’Neal on commentary but also brought back memories of its inventor, Hakeem Olajuwon, that Shaq would like to forget.

“Are you not entertained?” O’Neal exclaimed, quoting the movie Gladiator, after Adebayo cooked Portis with his Dream Shake.

"Are you not entertained?!" Shaq was loving this Dream Shake by Bam Adebayo 🤣pic.twitter.com/mOovsHP8gD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 29, 2023

However, right after the move, fellow NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller asked Shaquille O’Neal what the move reminded him of, and Shaq admitted to having not-so-great flashbacks of trying to guard the great Hakeem Olajuwon in the 1995 NBA Finals.

“I am [having flashbacks]. It reminds me of Hakeem Olajuwon in the Finals,” Shaq admitted before adding, “It was all Hakeem. It was not you, Kenny [Smith].”

O’Neal is, of course, referencing the ’95 championship series where the Houston Rockets swept Shaq’s Orlando Magic to win their second consecutive NBA title. In that series, the 32-year-old Olajuwon dominated the 22-year-old O’Neal, putting up 32.8 points per game to Shaq’s 28.0.

The one thing the all-time great big wouldn’t do was give any credit to his current NBA Today co-host Kenny “The Jet” Smith, who also played on that Rockets team. While Smith wasn’t nearly as dominant as Olajuwon, he did play 26.3 minutes per game in that series, averaging 7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

The Bam Adebayo Dream Shake brought the Heat within two points of the Bucks early in the first quarter, but Milwaukee ultimately pulled away to win the game and advance to the knockout stage of the In-Season Tournament, while the Heat are now done in that competition.