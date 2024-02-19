A funny moment from Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat provided a funny moment early on in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, throwing the ball off of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic's back on an inbounds.

Bam Adebayo threw the inbounds pass off Nikola Jokic’s back 😂 pic.twitter.com/vpKm9G9Y1n — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 19, 2024

Bam Adebayo collected the pass himself off of Nikola Jokic's back. On that same possession, Adebayo went down and hit a three-point shot while Jokic was contesting.

The NBA All-Star Game usually brings some silly moments with players trying wild shots, and this is one that just adds to the list for this year's game.

In the first quarter, the East outscored the West 53-47. Adebayo's three points on that play made a bit of a difference in the score.

Jokic represents the defending champion Nuggets, who are 36-19 overall entering the All-Star break. They sit in fourth in the Western Conference, three games back of first, and trail the Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angels Clippers.

Adebayo is representing a Heat team that has struggled at points, but currently sits in seventh in the Eastern Conference at 30-25 overall. The Heat are half of a game back of the Indiana Pacers for sixth, which is the last spot in the playoffs available to bypass the Play-In Tournament. Even though the Heat made a run to the finals after going through the Play-In Tournament last season, the team would like to avoid it this year.

For now, Adebayo will enjoy his All-Star experience, then get back with his team to try to help them maximize their seed in the playoffs.