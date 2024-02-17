The two had impressive performances in the Rising Stars game.

The Miami Heat have been well represented on NBA All-Star weekend as rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Alondes Williams made their mark as part of the Rising Stars games. Each had impressive performances as they both talked about their experience being acknowledged as two of the league's top young stars.

Jaquez has been a rookie sensation for the Heat this season as not only was he in the Rising Stars game, but also will be in the Slam Dunk contest Saturday night. He was on Pau Gasol's team where he scored six points, recorded three assists, and collected two rebounds as he talked about participating in the event according Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“It was fun,” Jaquez said to the media after his team lost. “I got a couple dunks, broke a good sweat.”

A exceptional showing for Heat's Alondes Williams

It was a better night for Alondes Williams who just before All-Star weekend was signed to a two-way contract by the Heat. He has been impressive in the G-League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce and showed that energy as a part of Detlet Schrempf's team where he beat Jaquez and Gasol as he scored 11 points, making five of his 10 shot attempts.

“It was amazing,” Williams said. “Always want to experience this experience every day, every year. It’s always a dream to play on this type of stage.”

He would score zero points in the Rising Stars final against Jalen Rose's team, but still had an impressive Friday night regardless. Williams would talk about saying that he got the chance to perform “against the best of the best” and is “grateful to be in this situation.”

“Finally got to play against the best of the best and I showed out a little bit, it was great,” Williams said which prompted him to talk about the hectic last week he's had. “Overwhelming, but grateful to be in this situation and in this spot. So I can’t really complain. It’s been great.”

Both Jaquez and Williams are looking to make a huge impact with Miami as the team entered the break with a 30-25 record which put them at seventh in the Eastern Conference. They will face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Feb. 23 when they come back.