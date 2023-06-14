The Miami Heat fell short in the NBA Finals, losing 4-1 to the Denver Nuggets this week. But, that doesn't hide the fact that Erik Spoelstra's team defied all the odds in these playoffs after getting in through the play-in. A big part of their success was the duo of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, who are undoubtedly the franchise stars in South Beach and will be for the foreseeable future.

Speaking at exit interviews Wednesday, Bam spoke on his partnership with Jimmy Buckets, expressing the confidence they have in one another, despite the doubters.

Via Brady Hawk:

“When me and Jimmy step between those lines, it’s competition and will.”

“We willed out ways through a lot of places. A lot of people have doubted us. We’ve had 3% odds.”

“And somehow we still make a way.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Spoelstra echoed that testament:

“I’d put that duo up there with anybody in this league.”

Bam Adebayo was arguably the Heat's best player in the Finals, averaging a double-double. In the postseason, he put up 17.9 points and grabbed 9.9 boards while shooting 48% from the field.

As for Butler, we know he is one of the sole reasons Miami even got this far in the first place, finishing the postseason with averages of 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. Although his numbers dipped in the Finals, you can't ignore what Butler was able to accomplish.

The reality is no one gave the Heat any chance of competing for a title, yet they did. Sure, Miami needs more complementary pieces and potentially a third star, but Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have proven they can keep up with the best of them.