A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Miami Heat have a tremendous opportunity in their hands to pull off arguably the biggest upset in the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night. They enter Game 5 of their opening-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 3-1 advantage, and another win will allow them to book their place in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the winners of the series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks.

Unfortunately for the Heat, they have been dealing with a few injuries of late. This includes star big man Bam Adebayo, who has been listed on the injury report again ahead of this pivotal matchup.

Bam Adebayo injury status vs. Bucks

The good news for Heat fans is that Adebayo is currently listed as probable to play due to a left hamstring strain. This only means that barring any unforeseen setbacks, the former All-Star should be available for Game 5.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is worth noting that Adebayo also came in as probable for Game 4, but he was eventually able to suit up. He finished the win with 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block in 30 minutes of action.

In other injury news, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo have both been ruled out for Wednesday’s bout due to respective injuries. The Bucks have yet to submit their injury report as of writing.

Game 5 will be held in Milwaukee, so the Bucks will be the favorites to win, but you can be sure that the Heat will give it everything they can to try and close out this series without giving Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. a glimmer of hope.