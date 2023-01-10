The Miami Heat will be severely shorthanded when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night in South Beach. Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel has reported that Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and Tyler Herro are all out for the said contest due to injuries.

Lowry is said to be day-to-day because of a sore knee and Adebayo’s wrist issue will hold the Heat big man out. That upper-body injury has been troubling Adebayo this season and it appears that he hurt his wrist again in last Sunday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, which Miami lost to the tune of a 102-101 score. Herro, meanwhile, “jammed and tweaked his ankle,” per Winderman.

Moreover, the Heat have made available the pair of Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent to give the team enough healthy bodies to compete against the Thunder.

Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent upgraded to available by Heat, so it looks like they will have nine vs. Thunder, one above the NBA’s required minimum.

With plenty of players unavailable to play for the Heat in this rematch versus Oklahoma City, Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra will have to coax increased production from the remaining healthy bodies on the team. The Heat also at least still have Jimmy Butler to lead them. Butler paces Miami so far in the 2022-23 NBA season with 21.6 points on 51.6 percent shooting from the floor. He will need the likes of Max Strus and Victor Oladipo to step up and provide enough support versus Oklahoma City, which Miami defeated last month on the road, 110-108.