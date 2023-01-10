By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Miami Heat have gone through a plethora of injury woes throughout the 2022-23 season, and things appear to have taken a turn for the worse in recent days. The Heat, who have already ruled Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin out ahead of time for their Tuesday night contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder, are also dealing with injury woes to two of their franchise cornerstones in Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who were both questionable to play leading up to today.

However, the Heat will have to face the Thunder without four crucial rotation pieces. According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro will be joining Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin on the sidelines with their respective injuries.

There were fears that Adebayo had suffered a major injury when he obviously appeared limited in 28 minutes against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. Thankfully, Adebayo only suffered a wrist contusion, which shouldn’t cause him to miss much time. Nonetheless, the Heat are erring on the side of caution with regards to their star big man’s health.

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro appeared to injure his knee late in their loss to the Nets. The Heat then deemed him questionable with left Achilles soreness, which clearly hampered Herro enough that Miami felt the need to hold him out for their game against the Thunder.

As a result, everything the Heat do, particularly on offense, will have to revolve around Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo, with Max Strus around to provide some spacing. With Adebayo, Herro, Lowry, and Martin out, expect the Heat to rely more on Gabe Vincent, Orlando Robinson, and Dewayne Dedmon to pick up the slack. Perhaps Udonis Haslem could even make a rare appearance.