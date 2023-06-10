Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson loves the NBA Finals series between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. However, he also understands that there's a huge gap between the two teams talent-wise.

Johnson reminded everyone of that gap after the Nuggets took a commanding 3-1 series lead in Game 4. Denver dominated the contest and led by as much as 17 points before settling for the 108-95 win.

Miami seemed poised to make life hard for Denver when they won the battle in the first quarter and took a three-point lead early in the second. However, little did they know that it would be their biggest lead in the showdown as the Nuggets completely took over. Aaron Gordon had a big game with his 27 points, while Nikola Jokic had an all-around performance with 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks.

Jamal Murray also had a historic outing, with his playmaking becoming a huge difference-maker. He had 12 assists with zero turnover on top of his 22 points.

After witnessing a complete dominance from the Nuggets, Johnson pointed out that the difference in the depth of the two teams was really obvious.

“At the end of the day, this Finals Series boils down to the fact that the Nuggets are a more talented team than the Heat,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

While it's definitely obvious that the Nuggets have a deeper team, many still thought the Heat would be able to put up a brilliant fight. After all, they have taken down the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics who were overwhelming favorites than them in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Unfortunately, all three Nuggets wins so far were one-sided affairs. Nikola Jokic and co. won by double-digits in Games 1, 3 and 4, while the Heat barely escaped with the victory in Game 2.

As Magic Johnson said, it has become evident that the Nuggets have an advantage over the Heat. And if Erik Spoelstra, Jimmy Butler and the rest of Miami fail to find an answer to that, it could be over for them in Game 5.