News keeps happening about Jimmy Butler requesting a trade from the Miami Heat. The newest addition to the crew is Bill Simmons, who said something interesting on his podcast. He explained that Butler could be traded relatively soon and to an unexpected team.

“The Butler trade is going to happen this week,” Simmons said. “I was telling you about Houston and then Houston beat the Lakers tonight. It was a good game, it was tight. I said their January is about to get hard because I think there is a chance that San Antonio can make the playoffs.

“And House and I talked about it on Thursday, and now they’re +350 (odds to trade Butler to the Spurs). It’s right around where we talked about. They don’t have the odds for Houston, but San Antonio would have to jump the Lakers or Houston basically. The thinking is Wemby is now a Top 7 guy and maybe they make a trade. So we were looking at that for future odds.”

While betting odds aren't a clear indicator, they do help. Also, Simmons mentioned that the San Antonio Spurs could trade for him. They do have Victor Wembanyama, who is looking more and more like a superstar. Adding Butler would give him a legitimate second star with the ball.

Bill Simmons believes Jimmy Butler will be off the Heat this week

It's not only the Spurs that might make a move. The Phoenix Suns are the top name on the list. The Suns hold the most interest in Butler since the announcement. However, Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract. That prevents a deal from being done, because Beal has the final say-so.

Still, other teams will likely pursue Butler, even if they aren't making public. With that being said, he hasn't helped himself in finding a trade partner. Both Butler and Pat Riley have butted heads about a new contract. Furthermore, Riley made some comments after the 2024 playoffs that rubbed Butler the wrong way.

No matter what, the Heat will likely find a deal for their disgruntled superstar. They'll want a nice return for the former all-star and All-NBA player. After his public outburst though, teams might hesitate trading for him. Regardless, that specific team will get an elite player who can be the top option on both sides of the ball.

For now, it remains a mystery as to when Butler will be traded. Although Simmons said it'll happen this week, it could happen then, or later. The Heat will want the best deal for their team, regardless of Butler might want.