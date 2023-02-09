The Miami Heat have been heavily involved in several rumors leading up to the trade deadline, and now that the deadline is upon us, it looks like their primary focus may be to get rid of Kyle Lowry. Lowry’s name has popped up on the rumor mill frequently as of late, and while there are differing reports of his impending trade status, it sounds like the Heat are doing whatever they can to move Lowry.

Lowry has been one of the several players on the Heat who have taken a big step back this season (12 PPG, 5.3 APG, 4.3 RPG, 39.6 FG%), and it seems like the Heat have had enough. There are several teams interested in Lowry, though, and it sounds like the Los Angeles Clippers are one of the teams pursuing Lowry before the deadline strikes.

“The Heat are ‘focused on’ a Lowry trade, and have a potential interested partner lined up in the Los Angeles Clippers.” – Anthony Chiang, Barry Jackson, & David Wilson, The Miami Herald

It’s not necessarily surprising to see the Heat looking to deal Lowry, as he hasn’t been effective for them at all this season. Conversely, the Clippers have been looking to add a point guard for some time with their John Wall/Reggie Jackson experiment failing to produce. Lowry is still a solid playmaker and could be what the Clippers need to spark their offense.

Deals are beginning to fly in across the NBA, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see these two sides come together and find a way to get a deal done for Lowry. However, there’s no certainty that he will be dealt, so his status will be worth keeping an eye on over the next few hours.