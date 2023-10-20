Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin is expected to make his 2023 preseason debut Friday, per Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. Martin's minutes, however, will be limited as he battles back from a knee injury. Still, this is a positive update overall for Martin and the Heat ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Caleb Martin trending in positive direction

Martin, 28, has played an important role for Miami over the past two years. He joined the Heat in 2021 and immediately made an impact as a role player. Martin was also effective in 2022-23. He's averaged right around 9.5 points per game since joining the Heat, and helps the team on both defense and on the boards.

As all Heat fans certainly know, Martin stepped up for Miami in the 2022-23 playoffs. He averaged 12.7 points per game on 52.9 percent field goal and 42.3 percent three-point shooting. Martin did not back down under the bright lights.

The Heat will need Caleb Martin to perform well once again in 2023-24 as they look to make another postseason run.

Heat's 2023-24 outlook

Jimmy Butler is still the unquestioned leader of this team. Some people around the NBA world are worried about Miami after the Heat failed to land Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday in trades. Lillard was of course linked to Miami throughout the offseason before ultimately getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Miami will remain confident with Butler on the roster.

Meanwhile, players like Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro will help keep the Heat afloat. It needs to be remembered that Miami reached the NBA Finals last year despite Herro missing most of the postseason with an injury. Although acquiring Lillard would have provided a huge boost, the Heat are still capable of playing a competitive brand of basketball.

In the end, the Heat will need role players like Martin to step up. It's going to require all hands on deck in order for Miami to upset the odds in the Eastern Conference.