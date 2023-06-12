The Miami Heat find themselves in a position no team wants to find themselves in. They're facing a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets and are staring elimination between the eyes as they prepare for Game 5 on the Nuggets homecourt. If they hope to extend the series, however, and force a Game 6 back home, they can look back at the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics to serve as some sort of motivation. Heat wing Caleb Martin, who has been brilliant in the postseason so far, told SiriusXM NBA Radio that he believes what the Heat faced at the end of the Celtics series is what they need to channel to pull off a Game 6 win.

“The way we won (in Boston), it just gives us a confidence that we’ve been here before”. Heat forward @Caleb_Martin10 talks about the similarities between this Finals and their series against the Celtics. Finals coverage 👉 https://t.co/KIebjFt1CQ@JumpShot8 | @SiriusXMSports pic.twitter.com/Jd5fabQEw9 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 12, 2023

“It gives us major confidence. Especially for it to have happened already at the end of the season and even though we wanted to close it out in four, to have to go through all that and then find a way to go into a hostile environment like Boston and figure out a way to win, and the way we won, it just gives us confidence that we've been here before. It's gonna be a similar situation now and that's why we're just going to take it one game at a time.”

Caleb Martin has been one of the Heat's main driving forces behind their phenomenal playoff run. During the playoffs, Martin has been averaging 12.8 points per game, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists with splits of 53.3 percent shooting from the field, 44 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. For the Heat to come back and win the NBA Finals, they'll need Martin at his best.