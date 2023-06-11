Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat have their backs against the wall. Ahead of a must-win Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Spoelstra detailed where the Heat's head is at entering the matchup.

Down 3-1, Miami's next loss will end their season. Spoelstra isn't looking for that to come in Game 5. As the Heat battle for their NBA Finals lives, Spoelstra illustrated how his team can take a major deficit and turn it into a positive, via NBA TV.

“We get to compete in this kind of game. Everybody is looking forward to that. If you're a real competitor, you want this,” Spoelstra said. “We've had setbacks. That's part of the playoffs. Our group has shown a resilience to bounce back and shown that defiance time and time again.”

“We have savage competitors. They love the ultimate challenges and the ultimate competition,” Spoelstra continued. “They love playing in these kinds of environments. The crowd is going to be great. Everybody is counting us out, we're used to that. But ultimately, it has to be decided between those four lines.

The Heat are no strangers to a 3-1 series. However, in the Eastern Conference Finals, they were the ones up 3-1 against the Boston Celtics. With the roles now changed, Miami must claw back to win the ultimate prize.

Erik Spoelstra thinks they're up for the challenge. Miami didn't come this far to leave without the title. While the Heat are in a must-win environment, Spoelstra thinks there's no other place Miami would want to be.