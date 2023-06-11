Jimmy Butler knows exactly what he needs to do in order to keep the Miami Heat alive in the NBA Finals, but it's not going to be easy.

The Heat are down 3-1 against the Denver Nuggets and are just one loss away from the series defeat. With that said, Butler understands the need for them to win Game 5 and bring the series back home where they would hope to force a Game 7.

In order to do that, however, Butler said that he must do a better job opening a path for his teammates to score. He can't do it alone, but since he's the focal point of the Miami offense, he must take the lead.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I have to do a better job of getting guys open, whether it be off a screen or my attacks. We gotta find ways to do it, and it's not easy. It's definitely not easy when you're in the Finals,” Butler said on Sunday during his media presser, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

Unfortunately for Jimmy Butler and the Heat, they have no other option but to do it. They can no longer afford to lose, so they also don't have much room for error as well. If they can't play a near-perfect game, then it could be troublesome against a deep Nuggets squad.

If there's any silverlining for the Heat, though, it's the fact that they play at their best when their backs are against the wall. They have also beaten teams that are thought to be better than them on their way to the NBA Finals, and if there's anyone that's capable of staging a comeback, it's them.