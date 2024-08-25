Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh took part and actually played in a game celebrating the career of teammate Goran Dragic in Slovenia called “The Night Of The Dragon.” When speaking to the media during event, Bosh would reveal about offers he might have had to play in Europe after he had to be forced to retire from the Heat and the NBA as a whole due to health issues dealing with blood clots.

Cesare Milanti of EuroHoops posted a video on his X, formerly Twitter, account where he asked Bosh if he ever thought of playing in Europe. The two-time NBA champion for Miami would say there was offers, but “wasn't in a position” to do it since it would involve moving his entire family to a different continent, especially when his children were very young at the time.

“I actually had offers from Europe,” Bosh said. “But it was time. I wasn’t in a position where I wanted to up and move my family. I had babies at the time. I took it as a sign and continued to move on. But I had a couple of offers. It wasn’t Greece. Spain, France. In the EuroLeague.”

Chris Bosh reflects on playing with former Heat teammate Goran Dragic

Eight and a half years later, he played basketball once again and shared the court with his former teammate with Dragic which while they didn't play with each other for a long time in Miami, they ended up forming an unbreakable bond. He even said that he “wasn't going to play” since he's been out of the game for so long, but did it “to be out there with” Dragic.

“[It feels] different, but anything for Goran [Dragic]”,” Bosh said. “I didn’t even want to play today, I wasn’t going to play because I haven’t played for so long, but I just wanted to be out there with him, celebrating his career. Everybody doesn’t get a chance to do this, you don’t get a farewell game. You don’t even get a farewell sometimes. To be here supporting him is been amazing.”

Bosh was instrumental as part of the “Big Three” for the Heat alongside Dwyane Wade and LeBron James that brought the Heat to four straight NBA Finals appearances and two championships. For his excellence, Bosh is among one of the franchise's greatest players and has his jersey retired at Kaseya Center, but his career was still cut short to the aforementioned health issues which he was candid in saying how “tough” it was.

“It was very tough,” Bosh on career ending. “It was pretty much the death of my career, to be honest. Anytime you’re dealing with loss and death, you go through grief. And I had to do that for a few years, but I got over it. I believe it made me stronger. It made me focus on being more of a father.”