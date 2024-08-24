One of the most underrated players of his time is officially turning the page to the next chapter of his life. Although Goran Dragic announced his NBA retirement last year, he formally put a bow on his respected basketball career on Saturday.

In honor of his 15-season run in the league, a special event bearing the Slovenian point guard's nickname was held in The Stozice Arena. Current and former stars, including Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash and Chris Bosh gathered for this “Night of the Dragon” farewell game. Dragic ended things on his terms in his home country in front of an incredibly appreciative crowd.

Few non-superstars are given such a sendoff. The fact that multiple Hall of Famers and future legends willingly participated in this grand occasion illustrates the enduring impact that Dragic has had on his peers and the game. He may not be a household name, but he left an imprint on the hardwood just the same.

This celebration is evidence that his contributions did not go unnoticed by those who faced and shared the court with him. The 2008 second-round draft pick played for the Phoenix Suns (two stints), Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. With his offensive savvy, impressive court vision and strong leadership skills, Goran Dragic consistently elevated his teams.

The Dragon averaged 13.3 points on 45.9 percent shooting, 4.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds in his career, earning an All-NBA Third-Team selection and Most Improved Player of the Year award in 2014 and an All-Star Game nod in 2018. He is of course a favorite among Suns fans, but Dragic was able to showcase the full extent of his abilities in South Beach.

Goran Dragic helped define the Heat culture

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is a great basketball mind who will be remembered as one of the best of his generation when it is all said and done, but it might have been far more difficult to establish his post-LeBron James vision without No. 7 running point.

Dragic was instrumental in helping the franchise transition past the Heatles Era, as he displayed the guile and grit that has come to perpetually define Miami. He enjoyed four separate postseason trips with the team, highlighted by an exhilarating and unexpected run to the NBA Finals in The Bubble in 2020.

Miami will always hold a special place in Dragic's heart. His mentorship and high basketball IQ have influenced some of the current Heat players, which should be of immense comfort to fans everywhere.

Now, Goran Dragic gets to sit back and reflect on what he accomplished. Hopefully, everyone else will too.